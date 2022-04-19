Police Eye Multiple Possible Suspects in Killing of NYC Mom Found in Duffel Bag: Sources

Investigators looking into the mysterious murder of a Queens mother of two — found dumped on the side of a road inside a duffel bag — have not zeroed in on one specific person of interest, but instead are looking at multiple potential suspects, according to police sources.

The police sources also told NBC New York on Tuesday that they believe Orsolya Gaal knew her attacker, and there were no signs of a break-in at her Forest Hills home.

Detectives continue to interview those who knew her, while canvassing for more video. Forensic evidence gathered inside the house on Juno Street is also being analyzed.

Multiple law enforcement sources told NBC New York that a man who knew the 51-year-old Gaal and had access to her home was identified as a person of interest, but have not released a name or how he may have known her.

As police said they were searching for that man, gruesome details of the attack came to light on Monday.

Law enforcement sources said Gaal was stabbed some 58 times in the neck, torso, and left arm. The sources also said that she had wounds to her hands that were likely from her attempts to fight off the attacker.

Chilling surveillance video showed a person who may have killed her, according to police sources. That person was seen on home security camera footage wheeling a duffel bag down 75th Avenue, with Gaal's body believed to be inside.

Police made the disturbing discovery of her body Saturday morning after a 911 caller alerted officials to the roadside crime scene. The NYPD said Gaal's body was found along Metropolitan Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m., about a half mile from her home, after a jogger spotted the blood-soaked duffel bag near a busy walking trail.

Law enforcement sources said a trail of blood led detectives back to her home.

Gaal's 13-year-old son who lives at the home was questioned by police and later released, sources said. Investigators believe that Gaal was attacked in her basement, while the teenage son was on the top floor of the home.

Police said her husband and another son were out of town, visiting colleges on the west coast, when her body was discovered. Sources told NBC New York that at around 5 a.m. Saturday, the killer is believed to have sent Gaal's husband a threatening text message from her phone.

Her husband and other family members did not respond to requests for comment.

The medical examiner's office confirmed Gaal's death was classified a homicide due to "sharp force injuries of the neck."

Posters offering $3,500 reward for any information leading to an arrest were posted for blocks throughout the neighborhood Tuesday. A growing tribute with flowers continued to grow in the front yard of Gaal's home, as police were still inside the home looking for any more clues. There were tributes pouring in on social media as well, with people noting Gall's kindness.

No arrests have been made, and police are still unsure of a motive behind the killing. Law enforcement sources have said the attack was not random and that the public is not in danger.

