Police Discover 2 Dead Bodies Inside LI Home After Car Chase Ends in Suicide

Police officers who went to a Long Island home to make a family notification about a man’s self-inflicted death after a traffic stop found two bodies at the residence, authorities said Tuesday.

The Suffolk County Police said an officer pulled a car over at Route 112 and Montauk Highway in East Patchogue around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities said at one point the car’s passenger got out and the driver took off, crashing into a telephone pole a short time later.

Officers following behind the car said they noticed the driver making jerky motions before the crash. They approached the vehicle and saw that the driver had cut his throat, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, his identity has not yet been released.

Suffolk County detectives subsequently then went to a home in Bellport to tell next of kin. They got no answer after knocking at the door, so they entered and found the bodies of a man and a woman.

The county medical examiner’s officer will determine the cause of death and the identities of the people. Police said the bodies appeared to be victims of homicide.

Police have not said how the driver and the two found at the home were related, or how the victims inside the house were killed. Police also did not identify the passenger who was in the car before the crash, or if they've made contact with that person. It was not immediately clear why the officers were trying to pull the car over to begin with.

