Police Chief of CT's Largest City Faces Fed Charges for Allegedly Rigging Own Hiring

The police chief of Connecticut's largest city was arrested Thursday on federal corruption-related charges. Bridgeport Police Chief AJ Perez is accused of rigging a police exam to help ensure he would get picked for the top job, federal prosecutors said.

Perez turned himself in to FBI agents on the federal fraud, conspiracy and false statement counts. Investigators said Perez schemed to obtain a copy of a police exam in advance in order to try to outscore other candidates vying for the top-cop position.

He earned a base pay of $149,036, which was boosted to $461,061 from a massive payout he received for unused vacation, sick and other accumulated days off. That payout was part of the five-year contract Perez signed in December 2018 when he was promoted from acting chief to top cop.

The FBI said he also ordered two of his officers on city time to fill out the written portion of the test for him. One of those police officers wore a wire for the FBI and recorded Perez, according to the criminal complaint.

Perez, 64, appeared via video conference in Bridgeport Federal Court on the criminal counts. If convicted, each of the conspiracy and wire fraud charges carries up to 20 years in prison, while the false statements charges carry up to five years. He was released on $150,000 bond and his passport and guns are to be surrendered.

Armando "AJ" Perez has served with the Bridgeport police department for over 30 years. The Cuban-American immigrant came to the United States in 1968 with his family.

The city's acting personnel director David Dunn is also charged in the alleged scheme. Dunn was accused of helping Perez obtain copies of the test.

New York’s U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss is leading the case as the Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham recused himself to avoid any appearance of a conflict. Strauss said the people of Bridgeport deserve a police chief who is "committed to enforcing, not breaking, the law."

Perez is closely aligned with Mayor Joe Ganim, who in the past himself served time in prison for corruption. Ganim did not respond to emails seeking comment on the arrest of his police chief. The city OEM commissioner Scott Applyby issued a statement saying, "the administration has been reviewing these key positions to prepare to make any immediate and appropriate changes in personnel."

Connecticut's FBI director David Sundberg called Perez’s actions a "betrayal of public trust." The Bridgeport police chief oversees a budget of $100 million dollars and commands over 400 police officers.

Perez was appointed to the job after testing to become one of three finalists out of 19 who were applying for the job back in 2018.