Police Catch Suspect in New Jersey Wanted for Long Island Christmas Double Shooting

A hunt for the shooter responsible for injuring two people at a Long Island home on Christmas morning led police to New Jersey, where they apprehended a 29-year-old man.

Police tracked the man down in Mawah and took him into custody in connection to Saturday's shooting. No charges have been announced.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The victims are a 64-year-old woman and 65-year-old man. Police in Nassau County responded to the Hewlett Harbor home shortly after 10 a.m. for a 911 call reporting shots fired.

Responding officers found the two victims with gunshots wound at the residence on Seawane Drive. The woman was shot in the head and the man had gunshot wounds in his torso and back, police said.

Few details have emerged on a Christmas morning shooting that left two people seriously injured on Long Island. NBC New York's Gaby Acevedo reports.

Emergency responders transported the pair to a nearby hospital in the county and are both expected to survive, police said Saturday.

Police have not announced additional details of the shooting, including a possible motive or connection between the suspected shooter and victims.