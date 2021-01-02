Police Catch Man Wanted in Manhattan Home Invasion and Sexual Assault

A man wanted by police in connection with a violent rape and home invasion in Manhattan on New Year's Eve was arrested Saturday, officials announced.

Police say 23-year-old Elijah Kelly was spotted by officers in the 13th precinct two days after the attack. The arresting officers saw the man around 1 a.m. Saturday when he jaywalked in front of their patrol vehicle, a law enforcement official tells News 4.

Kelly faces nearly a dozen charges, including rape, assault felony and strangulation.

The officers recognized the man from photos -- he was wearing the same jacket the day of the alleged assault and had the victim's debit card in the pocket, the official said.

UPDATE: The individual has been arrested this morning by officers from @NYPD13Pct.



Charges: Rape, Robbery, Assault Felony, Strangulation, Burglary, Grand Larceny, Criminal Sex Act, Sexual Abuse

Assault Misdemeanor and Trespass

Kelly is accused of attacking a 27-year-old woman inside her apartment on East 30th Street in Kips Bay. It was barely 12 p.m. Thursday when he forced his way .

Police say the victim answered her apartment door for someone she thought was a delivery man. He instantly pushed his way in, attacked her and took her credit card and demanded the PIN number.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries was not immiedately known.