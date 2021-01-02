Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Kips Bay

Police Catch Man Wanted in Manhattan Home Invasion and Sexual Assault

Police say the victim answered her apartment door for someone she thought was a delivery man

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man wanted by police in connection with a violent rape and home invasion in Manhattan on New Year's Eve was arrested Saturday, officials announced.

Police say 23-year-old Elijah Kelly was spotted by officers in the 13th precinct two days after the attack. The arresting officers saw the man around 1 a.m. Saturday when he jaywalked in front of their patrol vehicle, a law enforcement official tells News 4.

Kelly faces nearly a dozen charges, including rape, assault felony and strangulation.

The officers recognized the man from photos -- he was wearing the same jacket the day of the alleged assault and had the victim's debit card in the pocket, the official said.

Kelly is accused of attacking a 27-year-old woman inside her apartment on East 30th Street in Kips Bay. It was barely 12 p.m. Thursday when he forced his way .

Police say the victim answered her apartment door for someone she thought was a delivery man. He instantly pushed his way in, attacked her and took her credit card and demanded the PIN number.

News

COVID-19 24 hours ago

New York Becomes 4th State to Cross 1M COVID-19 Cases

Far Rockaway 6 hours ago

Queens Couple Killed in Hit-and-Run Driving to Work on New Year's Day

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries was not immiedately known.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Kips BayNYPDManhattancrime and court
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us