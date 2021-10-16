Police Arrest Man in Fatal Shooting of Bronx 16-Year-Old Last Month

Police announced an arrest Saturday in a fatal shooting late last month in what has become a string of deadly assaults on teenagers in New York City.

According to the NYPD, a 21-year-old man is responsible for the shooting death of 16-year-old Nisayah Sanchez. The teenager was gunned down in the Belmont section of the Bronx on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Sanchez was hospitalized for gunshot wounds to his chest and head; he died the next day.

Police say Xavier Rosado, of the Bronx, faces charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, and a handful of weapons and firearms charges. It wasn't clear if he had legal representation.

Shortly after Sanchez's hospitalization, police responded to a 911 call at Saint Barnabas Hospital where they learned of a 23-year-old male victim who also suffered gunshot to his arm and foot. Police say he and Sanchez were shot by two unidentified suspects outside a building on East 187th Street.

Police have said that same day, some six hours later, another 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in the city. Jaden Turnage was found with a fatal gunshot wound in his chest on Monroe Street on Sept. 29 around 6:15 p.m., according to police reports.

Three young victims of gun violence have died in the past week amid a surge in shootings involving teenaged victims. NBC New York's Adam Harding reports.

The news of Rosado's arrest also comes within 12 hours of another fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in the Lower East Side.

In the first nine months of the year, the number of teenage victims fatally shot in New York City has more than doubled the figure reported by police in all of last year. Police say at least 22 teens have been killed in 2021 due to gunfire.