New Jersey

Police: Argument in Parked Vehicle Ends in Fatal Stabbing

What to Know

  • A heated argument between two men in a parked vehicle ended when one fatally stabbed the other, authorities said
  • Javier Ramirez-Jimenez, 48, of Elizabeth, has been charged with reckless manslaughter in the death of Carlos Ariza, 67, according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office; Attorney information was not immediately known
  • Elizabeth police found Ariza with a stab wound to his torso when they responded to calls about an argument around 11:45 p.m. Friday

A heated argument between two men in a parked vehicle ended when one fatally stabbed the other, authorities said.

Javier Ramirez-Jimenez, 48, of Elizabeth, has been charged with reckless manslaughter in the death of Carlos Ariza, 67, according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office. It wasn't known Tuesday if he's retained an attorney.

Elizabeth police found Ariza with a stab wound to his torso when they responded to calls about an argument around 11:45 p.m. Friday. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Authorities have not said what the men were arguing about. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

