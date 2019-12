Four men were stabbed at a Christmas party in the Bronx, police say.

The stabbings took place on East 165th Street shortly before 5:30 a.m., according to the NYPD.

Police say they are searching for a man in connection to the stabbings.

The victims -- ages 21, 24, 29 and 35 -- were all taken to Lincoln Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police say.