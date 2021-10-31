Pickup Truck Driver Shot Dead Behind Wheel in Harlem: Cops

Police in New York City want to know who's responsible for the death of a 55-year-old man in Harlem overnight.

A bullet riddled pickup truck crashed into another vehicle around 3:30 a.m. Sunday near West 147th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard.

Police say the 55-year-old driver was shot several times in the torso while inside of the truck.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers are investigating whether the man crashed his truck before or after the shooting.

Police say no one else was hurt. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.