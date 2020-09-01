Crime and Courts

Pennsylvania Man Sought in Stabbing at New Jersey Water Park

Authorities are searching for a Pennsylvania man who they say tried to abduct his son and stabbed another man during a dispute at a southern New Jersey water park

Authorities are searching for a Pennsylvania man who they say tried to abduct his son and stabbed another man during a dispute at a southern New Jersey water park last month.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday that Rashawn Parker Jr., 30, of Chester, has been charged with attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault, violating a restraining order, child endangerment and weapons offenses. They said the charges stem from an Aug. 18 altercation at Sahara Sam’s Oasis Water Park in West Berlin.

Parker, who does not have custody of the child, spotted his son at the park and tried to leave the site with him, prosecutors said. When the adults who were with the child tried to intervene, Parker became physically aggressive and punched a woman and stabbed the man in the upper body before leaving the park.

The man and woman were treated for their injuries. Their names and the child’s name have not been released.

