Rockland County

PD: Man Arrested After Fatal Christmas Eve Hit-And-Run in Rockland County

Police say they have charged a man in connection to a fatal Christmas Eve hit-and-run in Rockland County.

Stony Point Police said Wednesday they arrested and charged Jorge Flores-Villalba with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving a fatality.

The charges stem from a hit-and-run that took place around 9:42 p.m. Christmas Eve at the intersection of Route 9 West and Filors Lane and claimed the life of one woman.

The victim, according to police, is a woman from Stony Point.

Attorney information for Flores-Villalba was not immediately known.

