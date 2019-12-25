PD: Man Arrested After Fatal Christmas Eve Hit-And-Run in Rockland County

What to Know Police say they have charged a man in connection to a fatal Christmas Eve hit-and-run in Rockland County.

Police say they have charged a man in connection to a fatal Christmas Eve hit-and-run in Rockland County.

Stony Point Police said Wednesday they arrested and charged Jorge Flores-Villalba with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving a fatality.

The charges stem from a hit-and-run that took place around 9:42 p.m. Christmas Eve at the intersection of Route 9 West and Filors Lane and claimed the life of one woman.

The victim, according to police, is a woman from Stony Point.

Attorney information for Flores-Villalba was not immediately known.