Parents of teen driver in 101 mph NYC crash that killed 14-year-old sentenced

The parents of a teen driver -- who was charged with manslaughter in the death of a 14-year-old who was in a BMW he was driving when he crashed last year in Queens -- were sentenced Monday in connection to the groundbreaking case, the local district attorney said.

Prosecutors say the BMW was a gift from the teenage driver's father, and while a junior license allowed him to drive accompanied by an adult age 21 or older, there was no adult of that age in the car at the time of the May 17, 2023 accident.

Sean Smith, 40, and Deo Ramnarine, 43, pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child charges in connection to the case, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced.

Smith, the teen's father, was sentenced to three years probation and a 26-week parenting class for pleading guilty to endangering the welfare of a child. He must also attend the Victim Impact Panel Program.

Meanwhile, Ramnarine, the teen's mother, was sentenced to attend a 26-week parenting class. She must also attend the Victim Impact Panel Program. If Ramnarine completes both, she will be allowed to withdraw her endangering the welfare of a child guilty plea and have the disorderly conduct charge, which she also pleaded guilty to, will be her only charge to stand.

According to the district attorney, the couple facilitated their son's access to the BMW when he was not legally able to drive the car.

According to the investigation, on May 17, 2023, at around 6:30 p.m., the then 16-year-old boy was driving a red 2005 BMW 325i on North Conduit Avenue near 160th Street at 101 mph in a 30 mph limit zone.

The teen, whose name is being withheld due to his age, lost control when changing lanes, crashed into a parked UPS truck, spun across the roadway and struck a tractor-trailer.

Fourteen-year-old Fortune Williams was ejected from the front passenger seat onto the back of the UPS truck upon the initial collision. She suffered severe head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, a UPS worker getting into his truck was thrown to the ground when the BMW crashed into it. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for a large hematoma to his leg, a face laceration and a bruise to his chest.

The teen driving was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries where he explained to police that he was taking Williams to her grandmother's house.

Additionally, while at the hospital, Smith explained to police that although the BMW was in his name, he bought it for his son.

The district attorney's office, citing the investigation, also said that witnesses saw the teen regularly driving the car and even a school administrator told the parents that he was driving to school. The teen was also ticketed in 2022 for driving without a license and driving while using a portable electronic device.

According to the investigation, three weeks after the fatal crash, Smith told the car's insurance company that his son had driven the BMW twice with him in the vehicle and that the teen was a good driver.

The now 17-year-old is facing a multitude of charges: manslaughter in the second degree; three counts of assault in the second degree; assault in the third degree; reckless endangerment in the second degree; endangering the welfare of a child; reckless driving; driving in excess of the maximum speed limit; unsafe lane change on a roadway laned for traffic; making an unlawful turn; two counts of operating a motor vehicle with a tinted windows; operating or driving a motor vehicle without a license; and operating a motor vehicle in violation of a restricted permit or license.

His case is ongoing. The teen faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the top count.

“The parents of a 16-year-old gave their son a BMW when he did not have legal authority to drive it anywhere in New York City. We allege that because of that teenager’s actions, 14-year-old Fortune Williams is now dead after she was thrown from the car when it crashed into a UPS truck at more than 100 miles an hour," Katz said. "With this conviction, we have shown that the culpability in a fatal crash can go beyond the driver. Parents who provide vehicles to their children and let them drive illegally can be held responsible in the case of tragedies such as this one. We will continue to seek justice for Fortune Williams and her grieving family.”