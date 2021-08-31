Pair Sold, Registered Fake Vaccine Cards for NYC Healthcare Workers, DA Says

An anti-vaccine entrepreneur sold about 250 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards through Instagram to New York healthcare workers, while a conspirator entered some of those people into a state database for vaccination registrations, Manhattan prosecutors said Tuesday.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office charged Jasmine Clifford, 31, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, with selling the fake cards, and Nadayza Barkley, 27, of Bellport, NY, with entering at least 10 of the buyers into the state's centralized NYSIIS database -- which powers the state's Excelsior Pass.

The DA's office also charged 13 people with buying the fake cards from Clifford via her "@AntiVaxMomma" account, among them hospital and nursing home workers. The DA's office said Clifford charged $200 for the cards and Barkley charged an extra $250 to register buyers in the database.

"We will continue to safeguard public health in New York with proactive investigations like these, but the stakes are too high to tackle fake vaccination cards with whack-a-mole prosecutions,” District Attorney Cy Vance said in a statement. “We need companies like Facebook to take action to prevent the fraud happening on their platforms."

Both Clifford and Barkley face felony charges related to false instruments and misdemeanor conspiracy charges.