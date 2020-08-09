Overnight Shootings Leave 3 Dead in the Bronx, Queens

Shootings across two of New York City's five boroughs left three people dead overnight and several others injured, NYPD said Sunday.

The deadly night began Saturday around 8:45 p.m. in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. Police said 36-year-old Curtis Holley of Manhattan was found unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead hours later at Lincoln Hospital.

Police did not release any suspect information or what led up to the shooting.

In Long Island City, Queens, police say 23-year-old Madgey Saleh was found, shot in the chest around 3 a.m. Sunday. Responding officers found the man unresponsive with a gunshot wound outside a deli. He was pronounced dead a short time later at Cornell Hospital.

No arrests were made Sunday, according to police, and no suspect information was released.

Less than two hours later in Brookville, Queens, NYPD officers responded to another shooting but did not find a victim. Officers determined the victim, 25-year-old Jonathan Distant of the Bronx, was taken to Jamaica Hospital by private transportation.

The NYPD said Distant was pronounced dead at the hospital. No arrests were made Sunday.

Two other men were shot in Queens and transported to nearby Elmhurst Hospital. Police said the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. and may have apprehended a possible suspect with a recovered firearm. The injured men were expected to be OK.

Overnight violence wasn't reserved to gun violence only. Police say a 37-year-old man was slashed in the head in Harlem around 1 a.m. and another man was stabbed in the abdomen near Port Authority around 2 a.m.