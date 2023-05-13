Online Donors Flood Daniel Penny Defense Fund After Manslaughter Charge

The man facing second-degree manslaughter charges in the chokehold death of street performer Jordan Neely is getting financial support from thousands of online donors.

A legal defense fund started by Daniel Penny's attorney had raised nearly $700,000 by Saturday afternoon, a day after the 24-year-old surrendered to police.

"Funds are being raised to pay Mr. Penny’s legal fees incurred from any criminal charges filed and any future civil lawsuits that may arise, as well as expenses related to his defense," according to the online fundraising page.

More than 14,000 donors, and counting, had donated money to Penny, who was released on $100,000 bond and ordered to surrender any passports within 48 hours.

Penny is due back in court July 17. He said nothing to reporters as he turned himself in at a Lower Manhattan precinct earlier in the day, which was done at the request of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, said one of his lawyers, Thomas Keniff.

"He did so voluntarily, and with the sort of dignity and integrity that is characteristic of his history of service to this grateful nation," Keniff said outside the 5th Precinct a short time later. He added that Penny "has his head held up high."

Penny's attorneys have previously said the veteran acted in self-defense and to protect fellow subway riders from a supposed perceived threat. They say he could "not have foreseen" Neely would die in the chokehold, and have called his death "the unfortunate result" of good Samaritan intervention. They also say he'll be absolved of the charge.

Neely's family has said the 24-year-old's statements amount to a confession.

While the Neely family's attorneys said they were "overjoyed" by the arrest and arraignment, they don't believe the potential 5-15 year sentence is enough if Penny is convicted.

"Ask yourself: Is that enough? Is that enough for someone who choked someone out and took their life?" said Lennon Edwards at a Friday morning press conference, as the attorneys called for a murder charge instead. "He chose to continue that chokehold minute after minute, second after second, until there was no life left. That's what he chose."

Who Is Daniel Penny?

Penny is a 2016 graduate of Long Island's West Islip High School and has most recently lived in Queens.

Military records indicate he spent four years in the Marines, rising to the rank of sergeant before being discharged in June 2021. While in the service he earned a number of awards, including the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal.

Penny's attorneys have said their client was a college student, though NBC News reported Penny may have at one point dropped out of college to backpack through Central America.

At one point Penny sought work as a bartender in Manhattan, NBC also reported.