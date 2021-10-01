Sources: 2 NYPD Cops, 1 Ex-Cop Face Federal Bribery-Related Charges in Alleged Towing Scheme

Two current NYPD officers and one former NYPD officer have been arrested by the FBI and NYPD Internal Affairs on bribery- and conspiracy-related charges for allegedly working to steer department towing jobs to a single company, law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case told News 4 Friday.

At least two of them worked out of the 107th Precinct in Queens, the sources said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Those charged include former NYPD officer Michael Perri of Bayside, who worked for the towing company and allegedly was involved in bribing the two current NYPD officers -- Giancarlo Soma of Deer Park and James Davneiro, also of Bayside -- to steer all towing jobs in their precinct to Perri's company, the sources said.

All three defendants are expected to appear in federal court in Brooklyn on the bribery-related counts later Friday, the law enforcement sources said.

Attempts are underway to locate attorneys for those accused. The Police Benevolent Association said it is not providing representation, which is not unusual when officers are accused in federal corruption investigations.

Spokespeople for the FBI, U.S. attorney's office and the NYPD declined comment.