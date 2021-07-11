Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
NYPD

Officer Injured by BB-Gun Pellet in Brooklyn Saturday

New,York,City,-,Jun,9:,Classic,Nypd,Car,In

A New York police officer who was hit in the neck by a BB-gun pellet on a Brooklyn street Saturday was recovering from a minor injury after treatment at a hospital.

Police say the officer was struck late Saturday afternoon as he responded to a report that a civilian was struck by a BB in the borough’s Brownsville section.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said they did not know whether other individuals were struck, but the Daily News reported that several others were struck and a car's window was shattered by the pellets.

News

Amber Alert Jul 9

Family: Missing NJ Mother Found Dead in Tennessee Near Arrest of Baby's Father

Richard Branson 4 hours ago

Billionaire Richard Branson Heads for Space in His Own Ship

Police said nobody had been apprehended by late Saturday, but an investigation was continuing.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NYPDBrooklynbb-gun
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us