Officer Injured by BB-Gun Pellet in Brooklyn Saturday

A New York police officer who was hit in the neck by a BB-gun pellet on a Brooklyn street Saturday was recovering from a minor injury after treatment at a hospital.

Police say the officer was struck late Saturday afternoon as he responded to a report that a civilian was struck by a BB in the borough’s Brownsville section.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said they did not know whether other individuals were struck, but the Daily News reported that several others were struck and a car's window was shattered by the pellets.

Police said nobody had been apprehended by late Saturday, but an investigation was continuing.