Off-Duty Officer Shoots Stabbing Suspect Outside NYC Duane Reade: NYPD

Shots were fired outside a Manhattan Duane Reade Friday morning as a fight spilled onto the street in front of the pharmacy chain store, leaving a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say two men started an argument inside the store around 7 a.m. at the location on Broadway near West 94th Street in the Upper West Side.

An off-duty NYPD officer working security at the store instructed the two men to move outside, and it was after they left that police say one of the men pulled out a knife.

The armed assailant then stabbed the other man, according to police. He turned to flee but was chased down by the off-duty cop.

Police say the knife-wielding man turned to face the officer, and that's when he fired his gun, striking the assailant.

The suspect's injuries are not believed to be fatal and he has been taken into custody. His victim is also expected to survive after being taken to a nearby hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

