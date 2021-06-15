Off-Duty NYPD Transit Cop Slashed in Head, Neck by MetroCard Swipe-Selling Suspect: Official

An off-duty NYPD transit officer was slashed in the back of the head and in the neck during an argument with a man allegedly swelling swipes at a Manhattan station turnstile Tuesday, a senior law enforcement official tells News 4.

According to the preliminary investigation, the off-duty officer tried to intervene after seeing the illegal sales at the 125th Station and the seller pulled out a knife, the official said.

The officer, who works out of the 14th Street/Union Square station, was taken to a hospital in stable condition and is expected to be OK, the official said.

The suspect was taken into custody. No other details were immediately available.