Off-Duty NYPD Officer Hit After Shooter Fires Dozens of Rounds at LI Home: Source

An off-duty member of the NYPD was wounded early Monday morning at a Long Island home after a suspect drove to the residence and fired off 20 to 30 rounds, a senior NYPD official told NBC New York.

The officer was grazed in the head when dozens of shots were fired at the Brentwood home around 2:30 a.m. Monday, the official with direct knowledge of the investigation said. She was taken to a hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

It was not clear if the officer, who has been with the department since late 2019, was the intended target of the shooting but investigators do not suspect the shooting was a random attack.

The police investigation is ongoing.