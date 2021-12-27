Off-Duty NJ Officer Trying to Stop Armed Robbery Grazed by Bullet: Source

An off-duty police officer in New Jersey was shot Monday afternoon while attempting to stop an armed robbery at a convenience store, a high-level law enforcement source told News 4.

The source said the officer was grazed in the face while trying to stop the robbery in progress at Krauszer's Food Store in West Orange. The incident unfolded before 3:30 p.m. off S Valley Road.

The suspected gunman has already been caught but a female accomplice is still on the run, the source said.

The officer's condition was not immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.