Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Queens

FDNY Firefighter Arrested in Deadly Drunken Brawl Outside Queens Bar: Police

Police arrested a 35-year-old firefighter in connection to the deadly beating of a man outside a Queens bar Saturday morning

By Myles Miller

Police lights against a dark sky
NBC Local

A drunken brawl outside a Queens bar early Saturday morning resulted in the death of a 55-year-old man and a firefighter has been arrested in connection with his death, police said.

Police responded to the Terrace Inn Bar around 4 a.m. for a 911 call. Officers found the victim lying on the pavement "with trauma to the back of his head," the department said Saturday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Medics transported the man to Flushing Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The NYPD identified the Queens man Saturday afternoon as Devin Deeagan. His official cause of death has not been released.

News

reopening 1 hour ago

New York's Excelsior Pass Is Now Online. What Is it and How Does it Work?

East Village 15 hours ago

Man Fights COVID in Hospital for 2 Months, Returns Home to Find His NYC Apartment Emptied

Police said 35-year-old Justin Deiseo has been arrested and charged with assault. Contact information for Deiseo's attorney was not immediately known.

Law enforcement sources confirm Deiseo is a member of the FDNY. They said the pair got into a drunken fight when the victim was punched and struck his head on the ground.

When reached by phone on Saturday, the bar had no comment. The FDNY has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

QueensNYPDCrime and CourtsFDNY
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us