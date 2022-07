An off-duty FDNY member driving late Saturday caught the attention of NYPD officers on patrol.

The firefighter was driving in Long island City around 11 p.m. when officers saw the man swerving behind the wheel of a BMW.

Officers pulled the man over, but he tried driving away and ultimately jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

Police said the 32-year-old man was arrested on charges of DWI and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.