Off-Duty Cop Jumps Out Window, Escapes Armed Husband Barricaded Inside Home: NYPD

What to Know An off-duty cop, apparently being held hostage, jumped out of a window to escape her armed husband after he barricaded himself in their Queens home and shot at officers with her own service and off-duty guns, according to the NYPD.

According to Chief of Department Rodney Harrison, the off-duty cop initially called police asking for assistance at a Queens residence on 133rd Avenue at around 8:46 a.m. Tuesday.

The off-duty cop was also taken to an area hospital for a possible broken leg following her jump.

The incident took place in Queens shortly around 8:46 a.m. Tuesday on 133rd Avenue.

"Upon arrival, patrol officers knocked on the front door and engaged the suspect in conversation who threatened to shoot them," Harrison said.

The NYPD Hostage Negotiation Team and Emergency Service Unit were then called and arrived at the scene. According to Harrison, while attempting to continue the dialogue with the suspect, he shot several times at the officers. It was during the chaotic unraveling of the scene that the off-duty cop managed to escape by jumping from a second-floor window.

"During the standoff between the suspect and the police, the female involved was able to jump out of the second-floor window. Then, the male involved shot in the direction of the female and the uniformed ESU personnel. Officers returned fire causing the suspect to retreat back inside the window," Harrison said.

Police say that while officers were in dialogue with the suspect, his brother arrived at the scene and worked with the officers to finally get the suspect to surrender. The suspect was placed under arrest and taken to an area hospital for a gunshot wound to his right arm.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the man was armed with his wife's service and off-duty guns during the standoff.

Although police report to domestic violence calls frequently, Harrison said that responding to one in which an off-duty cop was involved was "not easy."

"Unfortunately, we respond to a host of different domestics throughout the city. Very rarely do we get one when it is one of our own, but like I said, it was great work by all the men and women who responded to this location," he said.

The investigation is ongoing.