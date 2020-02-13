NYPD: Woman, Man Involved in Wild Knife Fight Onboard Packed Subway

What to Know Police say a man and a woman were involved in a knife fight onboard a packed Flatbush-bound train Wednesday afternoon

The NYPD says that around 5 p.m. officers responded to a call regarding a dispute involving a knife onboard a 2 train at Nostrand Avenue and President Street in Brooklyn

According to the NYPD, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing

Although they conducted a canvass of the area once they arrived at the location, officers did not find anything.

However, police say they were made aware of a video concerning the incident and filed a complaint for reckless endangerment after an investigation was conducted. The video posted on Twitter by Sergeants Benevolent Association shows the man and a woman retrieve knives while arguing and lunging at each other -- all while inside a packed subway car.

In a statement, MTA Chief Safety Officer Patrick Warren said: “What’s depicted in that video is disturbing and unacceptable. The MTA and NYPD have zero tolerance for violence in the subway system. In this instance a customer quickly notified a Transit employee, who immediately radioed for police assistance. The MTA is cooperating closely with the NYPD investigation."

Police say the woman involved is about 30 years old. She is described as being approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with long black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

The man is described as being about 40 years old and around 5 feet 9 inches tall. Police say he was last seen wearing dark clothing.

According to the NYPD, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. However, police urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA.