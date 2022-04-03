Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
CRIME STOPPERS

NYPD: Trio Sought After Punching, Robbing Man of iPhone, Wallet Onboard 7 Train

Police say the group then used the man's credit card to make a purchase at a restaurant

The NYPD is searching for a trio it says punched a man in the face and robbed him onboard a 7 train in Sunnyside, Queens, last month.

Police received a report that on March 16, shortly before 11 p.m., a 44-year-old man was on a Manhattan-bound 7 train at the 52 Street Station when he was approached by three unidentified men. According to police, one of the men punched him in the face and the trio robbed him of his iPhone, backpack and wallet, which contained his bank cards and ID. The victim suffered bruises to his face.

The men then fled the train car, police said. Subsequent surveillance captured the men inside a restaurant on Roosevelt Avenue at 1:10 a.m., where police say they they used the victim’s credit card to make a purchase in the amount of $31.20

Authorities urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

This article tagged under:

CRIME STOPPERSNYPDsubwayrobberynyc subways
