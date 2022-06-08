Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Queens

NYPD: Trio Gets Out of Vehicle, Shoots Man in Head in Broad Daylight on NYC Street

Generic police lights flashing.
NBC News


A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head in broad daylight on a Bronx street Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the NYPD, police received a call shortly before 11:30 a.m. reporting a shooting on Walton Avenue in the Fordham Heights section.

When police arrived, they found a man between 25 to 30 years old with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to police, three men exited a black Volkswagen, approached the man, and then shot him.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The gunshot victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

QueensNew York CityNYPDgun violenceFordham Heights
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us