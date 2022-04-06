NYPD to Reveal, Address Latest New York City Crime Statistics

What to Know The NYPD is planning to hold a press conference Wednesday to reveal as well as address the city's updated crime statistics.

So far this year, major crimes are way up -- so have transit crimes. However, despite recent killings, murders are down.

Despite statistics revealing murders are down, New Yorkers are still upset over the killings of innocent bystanders

News 4 New York learned that some of the updated statistics include an increase when it comes to shootings of 14% but a decrease of 9% per year in murders.

Despite statistics revealing murders are down, New Yorkers are still upset over the killings of innocent bystanders, including the recent the recent death of a 61-year-old woman who was walking down a Fordham Heights street when she unexpectedly was caught in crossfire between two groups on her way home from work. Juana Esperanza Soriano De-Perdomo died after being hit in the back with a bullet.

"And you just took a grandmother, a mother. She's my mother," said one of Juana's sons to reporters.

The widowed grandmother had moved to the area because she thought it would be safe.

Last week, a 12-year-old boy died after being shot while eating in a car with family members. The killing of both, the 12-year-old boy and the 61-year-old grandmother, has led to many calls for change.

"My mother was a beautiful person," Erick Perdomo, Juana's son, also told reporters with tears streaming down his face. "She was receiving blessings on blessings these last couple of months until it was just taken away, cold-hearted, no reason.

Earlier this week, NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell spoke out about the killings of innocent bystanders, saying it’s completely unacceptable for New Yorkers to have to accept this kind of violence simply because we live in the city.