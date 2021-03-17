NYPD Steps Up Patrols in Asian Communities After Atlanta Shooting Spree

What to Know The NYPD has deployed extra officers to Asian neighborhoods across New York City as precaution and a direct response to the tragic shooting spree in Atlanta, Georgia, in which a man shot and killed eight people, six of them women of Asian descent.

Members of the NYPD Critical Response Command, which is a counter-terrorism unit, will be stationed in Chinatown (Manhattan), Flushing (Queens) and in Sunset Park (Brooklyn).

Although the stepped up patrols are in response to Tuesday night's Atlanta shooting spree, there has been an uptick in anti-Asian crimes across the country, including in New York City. Advocates say the violence has been fueled by racism and ignorance about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NYPD said it has investigated 14 anti-Asian hate crimes since Jan. 1 -- an astonishing jump from this time last year when no anti-Asian attacks were reported.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed the attacks against the Asian community at a press conference Wednesday.

"To see this hatred, to see it take such a violent form is extraordinarily distressing. Now, we all need to understand the pain that Asian Americans are going through right now in this city, and all over the country, and we need to be there for them," he said.

The NYPD has already established an Asian Hate Crimes Task Force, which is commanded by an Asian officer and with several officers in the unit speaking a combined nine different languages all in an effort to solve these crimes against individuals of Asian descent in New York City.