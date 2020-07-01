NYPD Stats Show Shootings and Homicides Drastically Soaring in NYC So Far This Year

What to Know NYPD statistics show a dramatic increase in homicides and shootings in the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period of time last year.

According to the NYPD, 178 homicides were reported in New York City so far this year. The statistics include information through June 30. This is a 21 percent increase from the number homicides reported during the same time last year when the city saw 147 homicides.

The city has seen 528 shooting incidents and 636 shooting victims this year through June 30. This translates to a 46 percent increase in incidents and a 53 percent increase in shooting victims compared to the same time last year when the city reported 362 incidents and 415 victims.

Shootings have also seen a significant spike.

The rise in shootings has exceeded a troubling trend that started earlier this year but there has been no clear reason why the number has skyrocketed. The increase comes on the heels of NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea disbanding an anti-crime plainclothes unit that had focused on stopping people and searching for guns.

Shea said the “stop, question, and frisk” a tactic employed by the anti-crime unit was not the answer and activists say it unfairly targets Black and Hispanic communities.

On Tuesday alone, the city reported eight shooting incidents and nine victims, whereas during the same 24-hour period of June 30, 2019, the city reported four shooting incidents and five victims.