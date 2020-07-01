Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
NYPD

NYPD Stats Show Shootings and Homicides Drastically Soaring in NYC So Far This Year

The rise in shootings has exceeded a troubling trend that started earlier this year but there has been no clear reason why the number has skyrocketed.

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • NYPD statistics show a dramatic increase in homicides and shootings in the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period of time last year.
  • According to the NYPD, 178 homicides were reported in New York City so far this year. The statistics include information through June 30. This is a 21 percent increase from the number homicides reported during the same time last year when the city saw 147 homicides.
  • The city has seen 528 shooting incidents and 636 shooting victims this year through June 30. This translates to a 46 percent increase in incidents and a 53 percent increase in shooting victims compared to the same time last year when the city reported 362 incidents and 415 victims.

NYPD statistics show a dramatic increase in homicides and shootings in the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period of time last year.

According to the NYPD, 178 homicides were reported in New York City so far this year. The statistics include information through June 30. This is a 21 percent increase from the number homicides reported during the same time last year when the city saw 147 homicides.

Shootings have also seen a significant spike.

News

COVID-19 5 hours ago

NYC Postpones Indoor Dining Indefinitely as Record-Breaking COVID Surge Swallows U.S.

Storm Team 4 Jun 26

Storms Batter Tri-State for 4th Straight Day With Heavy Rains, Lightning

The rise in shootings has exceeded a troubling trend that started earlier this year but there has been no clear reason why the number has skyrocketed. The increase comes on the heels of NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea disbanding an anti-crime plainclothes unit that had focused on stopping people and searching for guns.

Shea said the “stop, question, and frisk” a tactic employed by the anti-crime unit was not the answer and activists say it unfairly targets Black and Hispanic communities.

The city has seen 528 shooting incidents and 636 shooting victims this year through June 30. This translates to a 46 percent increase in incidents and a 53 percent increase in shooting victims compared to the same time last year when the city reported 362 incidents and 415 victims.

On Tuesday alone, the city reported eight shooting incidents and nine victims, whereas during the same 24-hour period of June 30, 2019, the city reported four shooting incidents and five victims.

This article tagged under:

NYPDNew York CityshootingsHomicidesstatistics
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us