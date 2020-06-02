NYPD Shoot Gunman After Finding Man Shot in Brooklyn

Police in Brooklyn shot a gunman after they responded to reports of a shooting and found another man with a gunshot wound, a senior NYPD official said.

Cops were responding to reports of shots fired in Crown Heights Tuesday night, according to a senior official. As they were conducting their search, they found a man who had been shot, and had crawled away after suffering the injury.

Officers went to look for the shooter, and discovered he was hiding behind a fence, the NYPD official said. The gunman came out and was coming toward the cops with the gun raised, according to the official. Several cops then opened fire, striking the suspect multiple times.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, and no officers were injured. The conditions for the suspect and the victim were not immediately clear.

An investigation is ongoing.