Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Brooklyn

NYPD Shoot Gunman After Finding Man Shot in Brooklyn

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Brooklyn shot a gunman after they responded to reports of a shooting and found another man with a gunshot wound, a senior NYPD official said.

Cops were responding to reports of shots fired in Crown Heights Tuesday night, according to a senior official. As they were conducting their search, they found a man who had been shot, and had crawled away after suffering the injury.

Officers went to look for the shooter, and discovered he was hiding behind a fence, the NYPD official said. The gunman came out and was coming toward the cops with the gun raised, according to the official. Several cops then opened fire, striking the suspect multiple times.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

protest 20 hours ago

Isolated Looting After Day of Peaceful Marches; NYC Curfew Extended Through Sunday

reopening 12 hours ago

New York Sets Opening Date for Summer Day Camps; Western NY Enters Phase II

A handgun was recovered at the scene, and no officers were injured. The conditions for the suspect and the victim were not immediately clear.

An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

BrooklynNYPDCrime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports Health
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us