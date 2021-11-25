NYPD Searches for Individual Involved in Brazen Bronx Shooting in Broad Daylight

Police in New York City are looking for an individual they say shot another man in a wild shooting that took place in broad daylight earlier this month.

On Nov. 11, shortly before 11 a.m., the unknown person shot a 36-year-old man in his stomach, causing serious injury on Holland Avenue in the Bronx, according to NYPD.

Surveillance video from the scene show the shocking moment the individual wearing a hat and backpack, walks onto the street and starts shooting.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.