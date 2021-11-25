Crime and Courts

NYPD Searches for Individual Involved in Brazen Bronx Shooting in Broad Daylight

Surveillance captured the incident that took place Nov. 11, police say

Police in New York City are looking for an individual they say shot another man in a wild shooting that took place in broad daylight earlier this month.

On Nov. 11, shortly before 11 a.m., the unknown person shot a 36-year-old man in his stomach, causing serious injury on Holland Avenue in the Bronx, according to NYPD.

Surveillance video from the scene show the shocking moment the individual wearing a hat and backpack, walks onto the street and starts shooting.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

