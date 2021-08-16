NYPD Searches for Man Who Slashed Driver Near Rockefeller Center

What to Know Police are searching for a person they say is responsible for slashing a 22-year old man driving in Midtown Manhattan over the weekend.

On Sunday, at around 1:40 p.m., the 22-year-old man was driving northbound inside his vehicle on Avenue of the Americas when he got into a dispute with the individual near the intersection of West 49 Street, police say. It was at this point that the individual allegedly reached into the man's open window and slashed him on his right forearm with an unknown sharp object.

Anyone with information should call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The individual fled the scene on an electric bicycle northbound on Avenue of the Americas, according to police.

EMS transported the victim to Mt. Sinai West in stable condition.

Police describe the suspect as a man with light-colored hair who was last seen wearing a black shirt and he had on a large backpack.

