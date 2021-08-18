NYPD: Search Ongoing for Man Who Repeatedly Raped 9-Year-Old Girl in the Bronx

Police are searching for a 58-year-old man they say repeatedly raped a 9-year-old girl in 2015 in the Bronx.

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding Nathaniel Heard after it was reported to police that between June 30, 2015, and Oct. 1, 2015, he raped the girl inside a Bronx home on numerous occasions.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Heard is described as being 6 feet and weighing 185 pounds.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).