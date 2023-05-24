NYPD: Search Continues for Trio That Fatally Shot Girl in Head

What to Know Authorities are still searching for three individuals who shot a 16-year-old girl in the head, a grave injury that ultimately killed her, two weeks ago, the NYPD said.

Claudia Quatey, of Queens, was struck in the head on May 10 at around 8:29 p.m. on Lucas Street in St. Albans, when three unidentified individuals shot a firearm before running away. She passed away the next day, prompting the case to be investigated as a homicide.

Authorities urge anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). All calls are confidential.

Police describe the first individual as a male with a slim build and anywhere between 5'11" and 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a white mask, black and gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and red sneakers.

The second individual is described as a male, also with a slim build, and about 5' 10" tall. He was last seen wearing a black mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, dark colored sweatpants, and red sneakers, according to police.

The third individual is described as a male with a medium build, about 5' 6" tall. He was last seen wearing a black mask, navy hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black and white sneakers.

The news of the ongoing search comes in the heels of another shooting in which the victim was a minor.

A 13-year-old boy declared brain-dead after being shot in the head at a Staten Island playground Friday afternoon has died, the NYPD said Tuesday as it declared his case a homicide investigation.

Sources say a 17-year-old is now in custody. Details on the charges weren't immediately clear, but investigators allege he is connected to the shooting that killed Jamoure Harrell.