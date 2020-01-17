Crime and Courts
NYPD: Robber Steals Diapers From Rite Aid, Threatens Worker With Syringe

Police are searching for a man who they say stole diapers from a Rite Aid in the Bronx and threatened an employee with a syringe.

The incident took place around 9:38 a.m. Jan. 9 inside the pharmacy located on Grand Concourse in the Mount Eden section of the borough.

Police say the man removed four diapers and placed them inside a bag and when a 20-year-old worker confronted him, he threatened the worker with a syringe.

Police describe the individual as a man, around 22 years old, with a tattoo above his right eye. He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.  He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, white sneakers, yellow shoulder bag and a face mask, police say.

Authorities urge anyone with information in regard to this incident to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA.

