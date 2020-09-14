Crime and Courts

NYPD Releases Video of Suspects in Execution-Style Shooting of Bronx Teen

A teenager was murdered in broad daylight in the Bronx last week, shot execution-style, according to the NYPD.

Police say they're searching for two suspects involved in the Sept. 10 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Kether Werts. The NYPD on Sunday released surveillance videos that captured the shooting and the suspects involved.

The first video shows two men arriving together at the location of the incident on Hoe Avenue, police said. The second video shows the first suspect fleeing the location and the third clip shows the second suspect shooting Werts at close range.

Police say Werts was shot in the head and foot. The teen was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.

