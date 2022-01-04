NYPD: Officers Shot, Wounded Robber After Dollar Tree Stickup

NYPD officers shot and wounded a man who they say robbed a Dollar Tree at gunpoint on Thursday afternoon, then turned his gun on cops responding to the scene.

Police said they got a call to a Dollar Tree on Rockaway Parkway in Canarsie after workers there noticed a man who stole cash from the register on Sunday. Authorities say that while officers were en route, the same man pulled a gun on a clerk at the store and grabbed cash for a second time.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

It was when he was leaving that officers caught up with the man, according to the NYPD. The responding officers -- six- and 16-year veterans of the force -- got in some sort of altercation with the man, who pulled out his gun and fired twice.

“They’re actually in a physical struggle, a fight for their lives at that moment with a man who has a gun in his hand and is firing at them," said NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey.

The alleged robber, 45, was taken to Brookdale Hospital in critical, but stable, condition. His identity, and any charges he may face, weren't immediately available.

A gun was recovered at the scene

The officers were also taken to the hospital, but neither had apparent physical injuries, Corey said.

The shooting remains under investigation.