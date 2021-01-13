Crime and Courts

Sunset Park

NYPD Officer Stabbed in Neck By Erratic Brooklyn Woman: Police

While police were talking with the woman, she lunged at an officer with a knife, stabbing him in the neck, a senior NYPD official said

By Myles Miller

Police officer stabbed
NYPD

An NYPD officer was stabbed in the neck after encountering an erratic woman inside a Brooklyn home Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to a call about an emotionally disturbed person inside an apartment on Sixth Avenue in Sunset Park, police said. As they arrived, cops found the 29-year-old woman behaving erratically, and tried to talk with her for about 20 minutes, according to police.

While they were talking with the woman, she lunged at an officer with a sharp object, police said. The attack was captured on police body camera footage, and a senior NYPD official said the object was a knife. One officer was stabbed in the neck, and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The woman, identified as Mary Lee Jimenez, was arrested and charged with assault on a police officer, menacing and resisting arrest.

