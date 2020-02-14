NYPD Officer Charged With Possessing Hundreds of Child Porn Images

An NYPD officer and Army reservist faces child pornography charges after federal agents allegedly found a laptop in his home with more than 600 explicit images of young girls being violently abused.

Timothy Martinez, 40, was arrested Feb. 7 and released on bond. Information on his arrest was not released until Friday.

According to an affidavit filed in support of an arrest warrant, federal agents have been investigating Martinez since the summer of 2018, when they allegedly uncovered evidence a Twitter user on Staten Island paid a minor for pornographic images.

The investigation ultimately led to a Sept. 2019 search warrant for Martinez's home, which turned up the laptop. Among the images recovered, the government said, was one of a young girl roughly between the ages of 8 and 11 being abused while a leash is strapped around her neck.

"We are contesting the charges. We doubt the government's allegations against Mr. Martinez," said Angela Lipsman, a defense attorney at Rubenstein & Corozzo, citing his lengthy record of public service.

NYPD records show Martinez has been on the force since 2006. At the time of the search warrant's execution, he was on leave from the NYPD and attending drills with the U.S. Army Reserves.

Spokespeople for the NYPD were not immediately available, nor were representatives of the U.S. Army Reserves.