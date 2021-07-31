NYPD Officer Assigned to Combat Gun Violence Shot in Leg

An NYPD lieutenant, assigned to combat gun violence in the Bronx, was shot in the ankle late Friday night, Commissioner Dermot Shea announced in a Saturday morning press conference.

Shortly before midnight, an unmarked police vehicle in the 42nd precinct was occupied by four uniformed officers, including one lieutenant. They were assigned to combat gun violence.

Shea said that the officers left the vehicle after they see a man they believe to be in possession of a weapon. Upon exiting the car, the man allegedly took off running. After 50 feet, they apprehended the man and a violent struggle ensues.

"I have to commend the four officers for the incredible restraint shown on video," Shea said, adding that the department will release that video in the upcoming days.

"During this struggle we believe the individual fires one round, which strikes our lieutenant one time in the ankle -- it is a through and through wound -- which then strikes a nearby parked car."

The suspect, who, according to Shea, is a well-known gang member who 8 months ago was also arrested on gun charges, was taken into custody with no injuries. The lieutenant was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was treated and released and is expected to make a full recovery.