NYPD: Off-Duty NYC Correction Officer Wounded in Leg During Shootout

An off-duty NYC Correction officer is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg after being caught in a shootout Sunday night in Queens, according to law enforcement sources.

The incident occurred just after 8 p.m. during a holiday gathering on Jamaica Avenue near 214th Place.

Police say that off-duty officer was shot in the leg after he spotted someone displaying a firearm and shoot at a vehicle, according to sources. The correction officer allegedly returned fire, striking the suspect three times about the body.

A second unknown individual did shoot at the correction officer, striking him one time in the left leg, sources said.

The off-duty correction officer was transported to Manhasset Hospital via EMS, while the suspect who was shot by the officer was transported to Jamaica Hospital via EMS. Both are expected to make a recovery.

A third shooting victim allegedly took themselves to the hospital. It is unclear how that shooting victim was involved.

Correction Officers' Benevolent Association President Benny Boscio praised the actions of the off-duty officer.

"While the police investigation remains ongoing, one thing is crystal clear, had our officer not exercised his training and made a split second decision, this incident could have cost many innocent people their lives, including his own. His actions were nothing short of heroic," Boscio's statement read in part. "I thank Mayor Adams for visiting him last night and ask the public to call 1-800-577-TIPS with any information that can help with the police investigation and bring the suspects to justice. In the meantime, we are praying for the officer’s speedy recovery.”

The investigation is ongoing.