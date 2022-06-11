NYPD Names Man Wanted in Back-to-Back Random 7 Train Stabbings

Authorities say they know who is behind two knife attacks within the span of 24 hours onboard the same subway line in Queens that sent two people to the hospital.

After the second attack Saturday morning, the NYPD released photos of Danny Ubiera, 32, in hopes of getting help from the public in tracking down the alleged knife assailant.

The Queens man is accused of first stabbing a 62-year-old man onboard a southbound 7 train around 8:30 a.m. Friday, during the morning commuter rush. Police said the victim was slashed in the face and hand, requiring several stitches at the hospital.

Ubiera allegedly fled the train at Queensboro Plaza and was seen wearing a black and gold button shirt with black shorts.

NYPD

A second attack occurred the next morning around 7:15 a.m., this time on a 7 train platform at the 74 Street-Broadway train station in Jackson Heights, police said.

This time Ubiera is accused of stabbing a 55-year-old man in the neck with a large knife. The platform victim was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.

Both attacks, police said, were unprovoked. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.