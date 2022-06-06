NYPD: Man Sought in String of Burglaries Targeting Community Centers, Businesses in NYC

The NYPD is searching for a man they say targeted a few community centers during a string of burglaries in Brooklyn.

The crime spree allegedly started on April 26 at around 9:15 p.m. when the unidentified man entered a community center on 13 Avenue through a side window, forcibly entered an office, and stole around $15,000.

The second related incident, according to the NYPD, took place that same night, at around 11:20 p.m., when the unidentified man entered a U-Haul and storage facility at New Utrecht Avenue by breaking a window. Although he searched around the location, he fled without stealing anything.

Weeks later, on May 13, at around 3:40 a.m., the unidentified man entered the same community center as the first incident by going through a side window and stole laptops as well as cash with a value of $6,000 and $5,000, respectively.

The fourth related incident took place on May 13 at 5:13 a.m. at a realty office on 70 Street when the unidentified man entered the location through a window and removed checks worth $4,300 as well as $6,875 in cash.

Police describe the man they are searching for as being about 5'8" tall and 150 pounds.

Police shared surveillance images of the individual taken shortly before the second incident.

Police urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).