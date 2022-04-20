NYPD: Man Slashes 72-Year-Old in Face in Morning Ambush on Brooklyn Street

Police are searching for an individual they say assaulted a 72-year-old man in Brooklyn, ultimately slashing his victim in the face with a knife multiple times -- all before fleeing.

According to the NYPD, police received a report that an unknown man approached the septuagenarian from behind on Tuesday, shortly after 6 a.m., in the area of Beverley Road and East 16th Street. He, allegedly, went on to push and slash his victim multiple times in the face with a knife.

Following the attack, the unknown man subsequently fled on foot southbound on Marlborough Road towards Cortelyou Road, according to police.

Meanwhile, police say, the victim sustained lacerations to the face and was transported by EMS Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Video and photos of the unknown man wanted in connection to the attack were provided by the police.

The NYPD urges anyone with information regarding this attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).