NYPD: Man on Bike Injured in Brooklyn Drive-By Shooting

The NYPD is asking the public's assistance in finding the individuals they say are responsible for a drive-by shooting earlier this week in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn.

According to police, they received a report at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday that an unidentified individual fired multiple times from the passenger side of a white four-door sedan in the area of Baltic Street and 3rd Avenue.

A 50-year-old man who was riding a bicycle through a courtyard was struck once in his left shoulder and once in his upper back, police said, adding that the vehicle fled the scene of 3rd Avenue.

EMS subsequently responded to the scene and transported the victim to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

It is unclear if he was the intended target.

The shooting allegedly left one parked and unoccupied vehicle with a bullet hole to its windshield. Another parked and unoccupied vehicle sustained a bullet hole to its hood. There are no other injuries reported in connection with this incident at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.