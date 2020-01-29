Crime and Courts
Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Brooklyn

Pregnant Woman Dumped From Car, Left to Die on NYC Street: Police

By Myles Miller

By Myles Miller

NBCUniversal, Inc.

What to Know

  • A man is in custody after his pregnant girlfriend was dumped out of a car near where she lived in Brooklyn Wednesday morning -- and left to die, police say
  • Detectives conducted interviews and did an extensive canvass of the area; in speaking with witnesses, they learned that the woman was pushed from a dark vehicle
  • Although the woman's boyfriend is in custody, he has not yet been charged, police say. Neither his name nor hers has been released

A man is in custody after his pregnant girlfriend was dumped out of a car and left to die not far from her Brooklyn home Wednesday, police say.

The woman was dumped in front of the Red Hook Houses on Lorraine Street shortly before 3 a.m. It was at that time that officers responding to a 911 call for an unconscious person outside the building found the 27-year-old expectant mother with no signs of trauma, but with a faint pulse, police say.

The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Jennifer Dulos 1 hour ago

Fotis Dulos in Critical Condition in NYC Hospital ICU After Suicide Attempt

Queens 1 hour ago

Stolen Meals on Wheels Truck Completely Flips Upside-Down in Wild NYC Crash

Detectives conducted interviews and did an extensive canvass of the area; in speaking with witnesses, they learned that the woman was pushed from a dark Honda sedan.

Two police sources tell News 4 that vehicle was being driven by the woman's boyfriend. That boyfriend was eventually taken into custody in Suffolk County. No charges have yet been filed against him.

Neither his identity nor the dead woman's identity was immediately released.

Autopsy results are pending as the investigation continues.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BrooklynNew York CityNYPDNYCCrime and Courts
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us