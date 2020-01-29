What to Know A man is in custody after his pregnant girlfriend was dumped out of a car near where she lived in Brooklyn Wednesday morning -- and left to die, police say

A man is in custody after his pregnant girlfriend was dumped out of a car and left to die not far from her Brooklyn home Wednesday, police say.

The woman was dumped in front of the Red Hook Houses on Lorraine Street shortly before 3 a.m. It was at that time that officers responding to a 911 call for an unconscious person outside the building found the 27-year-old expectant mother with no signs of trauma, but with a faint pulse, police say.

The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

Detectives conducted interviews and did an extensive canvass of the area; in speaking with witnesses, they learned that the woman was pushed from a dark Honda sedan.

Two police sources tell News 4 that vehicle was being driven by the woman's boyfriend. That boyfriend was eventually taken into custody in Suffolk County. No charges have yet been filed against him.

Neither his identity nor the dead woman's identity was immediately released.

Autopsy results are pending as the investigation continues.