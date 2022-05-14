NYPD Makes Arrest in NYC Triple Shooting That Killed 1, Wounded 2 Others

Police now have a suspect in custody in last month's triple shooting in the Bronx that left a 27-year-old man dead.

Authorities said Ariel Martinez, 23, is facing several charges, including murder and manslaughter, in the April 24 shooting of Joshua Garcia.

It happened on Clay Avenue near the Bronx Expressway shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Police said Garcia was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Jacobi Hospital a short time later.

Two other men, ages 34 and 39, were shot in the leg and were expected to recover, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said Martinez was in a black Mercedes sedan with another person when he opened fire on the three men.

It's still unclear what events led up to the shooting.