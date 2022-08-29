Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
nypd crimestoppers

NYPD Investigating Burglary at Queens Church

NYPD seeking three including man pictured wearing black cap, black t-shirt and sunglasses.

Police are searching for three people who broke into a Catholic church in Douglaston last week and made off with cash.

According to investigators, the suspects pried open a back door of the Saint Anastasia Church on 245th Street around 1:45 a.m. on Friday and made their way into the rectory.

They took a safe along with credit cards and approximately $125 before exiting, getting in a light colored SUV and driving away southbound on 245th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or reach out to @NYPDTips or www.crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

nypd crimestoppersChurchburglary
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us