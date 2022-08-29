NYPD Investigating Burglary at Queens Church

Police are searching for three people who broke into a Catholic church in Douglaston last week and made off with cash.

According to investigators, the suspects pried open a back door of the Saint Anastasia Church on 245th Street around 1:45 a.m. on Friday and made their way into the rectory.

They took a safe along with credit cards and approximately $125 before exiting, getting in a light colored SUV and driving away southbound on 245th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or reach out to @NYPDTips or www.crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.