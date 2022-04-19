NYPD: Group Zip-Ties, Duck-Tapes Victims During Home Invasion, Escape With Safe

Police are looking for several individuals they said ambushed a man in order to break into a Bronx residence, zip-tied and duck-taped the man and a woman in their 60s before managing to escape with some of their property, including a safe.

The NYPD says they received a report that on Thursday at around 5:45 p.m., in the area of Valentine Avenue and East Burnside Avenue, a 64-year-old man was approached by unknown individuals as he was entering his apartment.

The group allegedly struck the man with a metal bar and firearm, eventually knocking him to the ground. Police say it was at this point that the individuals zip-tied and duck-taped the man and a 60-year-old woman who was also inside the apartment.

The group managed to get away with a safe, money, a purse and a backpack from the apartment, according to police.

Several of the individuals allegedly fled in a red Dodge sedan (photo above) and one fled on foot toward East 180 Street and Valentine Avenue.

Police say the man victim sustained lacerations to the head and face and was removed by EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital for treatment.

Police urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).